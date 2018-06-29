6-Year-Old Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

The accused picked up the girl sleeping outside her hut near Safedabad railway station last night and allegedly raped her

Cities | | Updated: June 29, 2018 17:59 IST
The girl has been admitted to a trauma centre in Lucknow (Representational)

Barabanki (UP): 

A six year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in an inebriated state in a village here, a police official said today.

The accused picked up the girl sleeping outside her hut near Safedabad railway station last night and allegedly raped her, SP V P Srivastava said.

The locals later caught hold of the accused identified as Ravi, who was from the same village as the victim, and handed him over to the police, the SP said.

The girl has been admitted to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

BarabankiUttar PradeshCrime Against Children

