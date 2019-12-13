6 Policemen Suspended Over Complaint By Cow Vigilantes In Haryana

The cops too had accused the vigilantes of creating obstructions in discharge of their official duties,

Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended in Haryana's Karnal over a complaint of misbehaviour with cow vigilantes.

Karnal senior police official Surinder Bhoria today said the cow vigilantes had alleged that the six policemen, including three constables, had misbehaved with them.

The policemen too had accused the vigilantes of creating obstructions in discharge of their official duties, the SP said.

He said an inquiry had been marked and a DSP-rank officer had been asked to give a report within next two to three days.

"Till the inquiry is complete and entire picture becomes clear, the six policemen shall remain suspended. Further action in the matter will depend on the outcome of the inquiry report," Bhoria said over the phone.

Some reports said the cow vigilantes had accused the six policemen of assault and helping cow smugglers.