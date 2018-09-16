5 People Suffocate In Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Two sanitation workers climbed down into the septic tank to remove wooden planks, others followed when they did not come out.

Cities | | Updated: September 16, 2018 23:53 IST
Police have registered a case in connection with the deaths. (Representational)

Raipur: 

Five people died of suffocation in a septic tank at a house in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Sunday. 

Two sanitation workers climbed down into the septic tank in Pandripani village, located around 450 km from here, to remove wooden planks, but they did not come out, a local police official said. Two others also went in. 

When none of them came out, a child from the neighbourhood alerted the villagers who rushed to the spot, he said.

The five were later pulled out of the septic tank and taken to a local hospital where they were declared dead, the official said.

Prime facie, it is suspected that they died of suffocation, he said. However, the exact cause of their deaths will be known in the autopsy report, he added.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he said.
 

