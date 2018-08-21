5 Foreign Students In Gujarat Arrested After Woman Alleges Assault

The woman and the five accused live in the same building, said police.

Cities | | Updated: August 21, 2018 03:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Foreign Students In Gujarat Arrested After Woman Alleges Assault

The five accused are students of a private university. (Representational)

Vadodara: 

Five foreign students were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Waghodia town of Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Monday.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police Tushar Duggal said that they study at a local private university and hail from Mozambique, Madagascar and Zambia in Africa.

He said that a woman staying on the ground floor of the building in which these five students reside had alleged that they had assaulted her.

"They were produced in a local court today which granted bail," he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GujaratVadodaraCrimes against women

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonVinesh Phogat

................................ Advertisement ................................