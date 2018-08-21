5 Foreign Students In Gujarat Arrested After Woman Alleges Assault

The five accused are students of a private university. (Representational)

Five foreign students were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Waghodia town of Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Monday.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police Tushar Duggal said that they study at a local private university and hail from Mozambique, Madagascar and Zambia in Africa.

He said that a woman staying on the ground floor of the building in which these five students reside had alleged that they had assaulted her.

Advertisement

"They were produced in a local court today which granted bail," he said.