5 Of Family Killed As Car Rams Stationary Truck In UP, 1 Critical

The accident took place on a national highway in Basti district.

Five people have died after their car rammed into a stationary truck in eastern Uttar Pradesh this morning on a national highway.

Two passengers have survived the car crash that took place in Basti district.

One among them is critical, officials said.

Visuals from the accident site show the car completely mangled by the impact of the accident. Rescue officials had to use a crane to take out the car from underneath the truck.

The incident took at Puraina crossing when the family was going to Jharkhand from Lucknow, news agency PTI reported. Alok Prasad, Circle Officer (CO) Kalwari, said the car was moving at a high speed when it crashed into the container truck.

"There were seven people in the car. Five died on the spot while the two, the driver and a little girl, are majorly injured. We rushed them to the hospital. The girl is safe but the driver's condition is quite serious," the police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and has instructed officials to provide proper treatment to the injured, his office said.