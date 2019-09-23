5 Charged For Celebrating Friend's Birthday At UP Hospital: Police

Police said they fired at a hospital staff after the staff objected to them entering. (Representational)

Five persons were charged after they reached a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to celebrate their friend's birthday who was admitted following a surgery.

According to reports, Anuj Yadav and Monu, along with three other friends, visited the hospital on Sunday night to celebrate the their friend, Aabad's birthday.

The men were initially denied entry. They reportedly created a ruckus and started misbehaving with the hospital staff after they were stopped from entering the hospital premises.

However, two hours later, Anuj and Monu returned, this time armed with weapons. They overpowered the security personnel and then opened fire.

The incident has been reportedly captured in CCTV cameras installed at the hospital and a First Information Report, or FIR, has been registered against them.

Meerut SP (Rural) Avinash Pandey said: "These youngsters started creating a ruckus giving the excuse of celebrating a patient's birthday. When the hospital staff objected, they opened fire at a hospital staff. Although no one was injured, the glass panes in the hospital were shattered."

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Ganganagar police station. The police have started an investigation and raids were being carried out to trace the accused.

One of the accused, Anuj, is said to have a past criminal record and was recently out on bail in a murder case.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.