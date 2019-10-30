4 Women Dead, 20 Injured In Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh's Datia

The tractor trolley was carrying devotees who were returning from a Bhai Dooj event. (Representational)

Four women died and 20 people were injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Datia early Wednesday at around 1.30 am.

The accident took place when a tractor-trolley carrying several devotees lost its balance and turned over after hitting a tree.

"All the injured persons were sent to Jhansi for treatment. The devotees were returning from the Ratangarh Mata temple after taking part in an event to mark Bhai Dooj festival. They were headed for their village in Jhansi district," D Kalyan Chakravarti, Superintendent of Police, Datia said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.