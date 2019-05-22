4 Students Killed As Car Rams Stationary Truck On Expressway Near Delhi

Another girl, who sustained injuries in the accident, has been admitted to the district hospital.

Cities | | Updated: May 22, 2019 10:42 IST
4 Students Killed As Car Rams Stationary Truck On Expressway Near Delhi

The accident took place when the car was coming from Haryana. (Representational)


Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: 

Four students were killed when their car rammed stationary truck near Sarfabad village on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the car was coming from Haryana, Circle Officer, Khekda, R.P Singh said.

Further details are awaited.



