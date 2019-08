Four people died as a three-story apartment building collapses in Kheda

Four people died as a three-story apartment building collapsed on Friday night in Kheda district of Gujarat. Several people are still feared trapped in it.

Rescue operations are underway.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris of wall collapse in Gujarat's Kheda district

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.