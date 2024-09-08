3 Killed In Clash Over Dancing On DJ Music At Chhattisgarh Ganesh Pandal

The clash broke out again between the two groups on Saturday night (Representational)

Three men were killed and another person was injured after a clash between two groups over dancing on DJ music at a Ganesh pandal in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Sunday.

Fifteen persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday night in Sheetla Mandir area under Nandini police station limits, a police official here said.

As per preliminary information, the three men and their other friends were dancing to DJ music at the pandal of Sheetla Mandir Ganesh Samiti on Friday when they entered into a clash with a person and his friends, he said.

Some locals then pacified them.

On Saturday night, a clash broke out again between the two groups. People from both the sides attacked each other with sticks and sharp-edged weapons resulting in the death of three men from one group and injuries to a person from the rival camp, he said.

The victims have been identified as Karan Yadav, Rajesh Yadav and Vasu Yadav, while Akash Patel of the other group received injuries in the incident, the official said.

So far, 15 persons from both the groups have been arrested, he said, adding further probe is on into the incident.

