3 Killed As Mizoram Home Minister's Convoy Rolls Down Gorge

The condition of injured persons is said to be critical. (Representational)

Three persons, including a police driver, were killed and two others hurt on Wednesday when a government vehicle, part of Mizoram Home and Taxation Minister Lalchamliana's convoy, fell into a deep gorge, the police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Tawipuri North village in the Lunglei district when the 3-vehicle convoy was on its way to Aizawl from Vathuampui village in the Lawngtlai district in southern Mizoram.

The Minister had visited Vathuampui to see training of soldiers.

While driver Havildar and two members of the ruling Mizo National Front -- Lalchungnunga R Lalnunsanga and Ropianga -- were killed, the Minister and his other associates, travelling in different cars, escaped unhurt.

The condition of injured persons is said to be critical. They are being treated at the Lunglei district government hospital.