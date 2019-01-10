Lioness, Thought To Be Oldest In Madhya Pradesh, Dies In Gwalior Zoo

The lioness had lost sight due to old age and was not keeping well for a long time (Representational)

Rani, a 24-year-old lioness at the Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior who was believed to be the oldest lioness in Madhya Pradesh, died on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, an official said.

The lioness had lost sight due to old age and was not keeping well for a long time.

The Asiatic lioness had stopped eating in the last couple of days, the park's veterinarian Upendra Yadav told PTI.

Experts from the Jabalpur-based veterinary university tried to save her but she breathed her last on Wednesday evening, he said.

The animal had been brought here from Chhatbir Lion Safari, Chandigarh, in 2004, Dr Yadav added.