24-Year-Old Dies In Paragliding Accident In Manali

The tourist from Punjab was killed when the pilot lost control of the paraglider. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was killed and another person was injured after a paraglider met with an accident at Solang Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Saturday.

Amandeep Singh Sovti, a tourist from Mohali in Punjab, was killed when the pilot lost control of the paraglider. The pilot was admitted to a hospital in Manali and was undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case in the matter. Amandeep's body will be handed over to his family after an autopsy is done, they said.

