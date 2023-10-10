20 Plot Buyers Cheated Of Over Rs 3 Crore Near Mumbai, Case Filed Against 3: Cops

The alleged accused promised plots at cheaper rates, said police. (Representational)

An offence has been registered against three persons associated with a developer firm for allegedly cheating 20 plot buyers of more than Rs 3 crore in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The CBD Belapur police on October 7 registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against the alleged accused Kakasaheb Khade, Vikas Dahiphale and Mohini Tandale of Garuda Developers, an official said.

The alleged accused promised plots at cheaper rates in Vindavane village of Uran and collected Rs 3.13 crore from the complainants from March 2019 till date, he said.

The complainants realised that they had been cheated when the accused did not provide the plots and gave evasive replies when confronted, the official said.

