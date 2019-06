The child has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A two-year-old, stuck in a 150-feet borewell in Punjab for about 109 hours, was rescued early this morning.

Fatehvir Singh, 2, fell into an unused borewell in Sunam town of Sangrur district on Thursday evening at around 4 pm when he was playing near his house. The seven-inch-wide borewell was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it.

The child has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.