2 Teens Killed After Car Overturns In Rajasthan's Sirohi

The killed teenagers were both 14 years of age. (Representational)

Two teenagers were killed and three others injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on Abu road under Pindwara police station. The killed teenagers were identified as Ami Soni and her cousin Dev Goswami, both 14-years old, police said.

The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police added.

