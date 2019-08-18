2 Teenage Boys Arrested For Allegedly Gang-Raping 5-Year-Old Girl In UP

Police said the medical examination of the girl confirmed that she was raped. (Representational)

Two teenage boys were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district for allegedly gang-raping a five-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.

Circle officer of Bindki (under Fatehpur district) Abhishek Tiwari said, "On Saturday, two minor teenager boys had allegedly gang-raped a five-year-old girl at a lonely place."

"When the girl returned to her home on Sunday, she narrated the entire sequence of event. A case was registered on Sunday morning," he added.

Police also said that the medical examination of the girl confirmed that she was raped.

