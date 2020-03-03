2 Sisters, Aged 9, 10, Raped Repeatedly In Uttar Pradesh's Mau: Police

Police said one of the accused has been arrested and they are looking for the other (Representational)

Two sisters, aged 9 and 10, were allegedly raped repeatedly for several days by two men from their village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused used to forcibly take the girls to a forest and rape them repeatedly, they said.

The matter came to light when the two girls told their elder sister about the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girls' uncle, an FIR was registered on Monday, Circle Officer RP Yadav.

Police said one of the two accused has been arrested and efforts are underway to arrest the other.

The girls were sent for a medical examination, police added.