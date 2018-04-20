2 More Arrested For Violence In Madhya Pradesh's Morena During Bharat Bandh

With the arrest of these two men, the total number of arrested persons from Morena district in connection with the violence has gone up to 100, police said.
"The two accused, identified as Neeraj Chandolia (28) and Jai Kumar (32), were arrested yesterday based on a tip-off," city Kotwali police station in-charge Yogendra Yadav said.
"Both the accused had absconded after indulging in violent acts that led to the death of one person in Morena. They were identified based on the CCTV footage," he added.
They were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each on their heads, Mr Yadav said.
Comments
Eight persons had died in the violence in Madhya Pradesh. While four persons lost their lives in Gwalior, three others died in Bhind and one in Morena.