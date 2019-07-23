2 Men Drown In Waterfall In Chhattisgarh, Wives Die Trying To Save Them

The two couples had gone for an outing at a waterfall in Chhattisgarh. (Representational)

Four members of a family drowned in a waterfall while they were on a picnic in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, the police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at Bagnachcha waterfall, around 150 km from the neighbouring Korba district.

The four people who drowned have been identified as Mohammad Tahir (26), his wife Saina Parveen (21), brother-in-law Niyaz Ahmed (26) and his wife Sana Parveen (22), he said.

On Monday, the two couples went for an outing at the waterfall.

Police said that the two men, failing to gauge the depth of the waterfall, ventured in but were swept away. Their wives drowned trying to save them.

