2 Killed, 5 Injured As Hotel Catches Fire In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban

Two people were killed and five others injured when a hotel caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar tourist place, they said.

"The fire in the hotel was noticed by locals in the wee hours (around 3 am), when they rushed to the site and tried to extinguish the blaze but soon it engulfed the entire hotel," an officer said.

After receiving information about the incident, the district administration swung into action and fire tenders were pressed into service, along with rescue teams and police, to control the blaze, he said.

Station House Officer of Batote police station, Rajesh Khajuria, said two persons died and five others were injured in the incident.

The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam also visited the site in Sanasar and ordered an inquiry into the incident by a committee headed by the ADC, Harbans Lal, which will submit its report within a week, the officials said.

A case has been registered, police said.



