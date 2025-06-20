2 Killed, 2 Injured As Bikes Collide Head-On In UP, None Wore Helmets

Two youths were killed, and two others sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the service lane of the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, officials said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 11 am in the Dostpur area near the Madanpur turn. The dead were identified as Dilip Kumar (22) and Jitendra (25), police said.

Dilip was riding from Manikpur to Sahgiya with two companions, Prince (18) and Krishna (20), while Jitendra was returning from his sister-in-law's house in Janakpur.

Dilip and Jitendra were killed on the spot, while Prince and Krishna sustained serious injuries and were referred to the Ambedkar Nagar District Hospital after receiving first aid, Dr Hemant Verma, a local doctor, said.

Dostpur CHC Superintendent Dr Ajit Yadav noted that the fatalities could have been avoided had both riders been wearing helmets.

Station House Officer Anirudh Singh stated a police team arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are ongoing.

