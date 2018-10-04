2 Journalists Killed, 2 Others Injured In Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh

Two other journalists in the car, who were injured in the accident, are admitted to the district hospital

Two freelance journalists were killed and two others seriously injured when their car hit a culvert on the Khandwa-Indore road in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa this morning, a police official said.

The journalists were on their way to Indore when the accident happened near Dodhwada village, Chaigaon police station in-charge OP Ojha said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, following which the vehicle hit the culvert, Mr Ojha said.

One of the journalists died on the spot while the other one succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, he said.

The two men were identified as 23-year-old Abhay Tomar and 35-year-old Raunaq Sharma, he said, adding that the other two people injured in the accident were undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

All four men worked as freelance journalists, he added.

