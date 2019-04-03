2 Arrested With Sand Boa Snakes Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Maharashtra

Sand boa is used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic. (Representational)

Two sand boa snakes, a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, were seized in Maharashtra's Palghar and arrested two persons in the matter, police said on Wednesday.

The snakes were worth around Rs 1.5 crore in the illegal wildlife market.

Sunil Dhanawa (46) and Pawan Bhoya (38) were arrested and charged under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, police said.

Police is trying to find out if the accused were trying to sell the snakes.

Sand boa is used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic.

