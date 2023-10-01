2 Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir With 30 Kg Cocaine Worth Rs 300 Crore

Further investigation is underway, said police. (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested two persons and seized 30 kilograms of cocaine estimated to be worth Rs 300 crore in the international market in Ramban district, a top police official said.

According to Mohita Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Ramban, they received inputs on Saturday that a vehicle might be transporting drugs in the district.

Following this, the information was processed and the car was intercepted, as per police.

"During the search of the vehicle, 30 kilograms of the cocaine were recovered from the possession of the accused," SP Mohita Sharma told ANI.

"Two accused were also arrested," the official added.

"The value of 30 kg of cocaine is around Rs 300 crore In the international black market," SP Mohita Sharma said,adding that further investigation is underway.

