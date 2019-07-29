19-Year-Old Man Swept Away In Maharashtra River

The missing man had entered the flooded river for swim (Representational)

A 19-year-old man was swept away in Eastern Maharashtra's Vidrupa river today, the police said.

A search has been launched for the missing man, Nitin Damodhar, a resident of Bhokar village in Akola district, said Hiwarkhed police station in-charge Ashish Lavhangale.

Damodhar and his friends went to the riverside this morning. While his friends were standing on the bank, Damodhar entered the flooded river at around 11 am for a swim, but was swept away by its fast-moving waters, he said.

On getting information about the incident, local officials reached the spot and launched a search operation, the police officer said.

Akola district has been experiencing heavy rains since the last two days, flooding several rivers.

