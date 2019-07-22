19-Year-Old Allegedly Molested By Neighbour Commits Suicide In Rajasthan

The police had already registered a case against accused (Representational)

A teenaged girl disturbed with her molestation by a man allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by jumping into a pond in Barmer district, the police said.

The 19-year old girl was allegedly molested and threatened by her neighbour Narpat Singh some time ago, they said.

The police had already registered a case against accused Singh on July 17, they added.

Following the suicide by girl, the police added relevant section for the offence of abetment of suicide in the case and arrested the accused.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.