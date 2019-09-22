18-Year-Old Arrested For Murdering Grandfather With Axe In UP

A blood-stained cloth has also been recovered from the farm field. (Representational)

An 18-year-old youth was arrested here for allegedly hacking to death his grandfather over a property issue, the police said today.

Senior police official Ganesh Prasad Saha said the incident took place in Sandi village in the district on Friday night.

Pradeep killed his 65-year-old grandfather Motilal Pal with an axe.

"During investigation, it was found that Pal had given 22 bigha of land to his elder son Sabhajeet, and 21 bigha to the wife of his younger son. The rest 40 bigha of land he had kept with himself. It was over this piece of land that Sabhajeet's son Pradeep killed his grandfather," Mr Saha said.

Pradeep has been arrested on Saturday evening and the axe used in the crime recovered.

A blood-stained cloth has also been recovered from the farm field.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.