15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide After Being Raped In UP: Police

The girl was allegedly raped by two men. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl hanged herself at home in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Tuesday, a day after she was allegedly raped by two men, the police said.

The girl's mother alleged that she was raped on Monday. She told her sister about the incident on Tuesday morning and then hanged herself.

Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar said the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.