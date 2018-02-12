13-Year-Old Boy Falls Off Overbridge While Trying To Click A Selfie, Dies

The boy was rushed to Tata Main Hospital with the help of locals but the doctors declared him brought dead, sources said.

Md Tanzir, 13, was taking selfie with his friends when he lost control and fell down from the overbridge

Jamshedpur:  A minor boy fell to death from an over-bridge on Domuhani river while trying to click a selfie under Sonari police station, police sources said.

Md Tanzir, 13, a resident of Azadnagar, along with his three friends was taking selfie on the newly-built over-bridge when he lost control and fell down, police said.

Confirming the report, officer-in-charge of the police station, Anuj Kumar said the boy was shifted to the hospital before police reached the spot.

"We are gathering details to investigate the incident," he added.

