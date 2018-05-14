12-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Vrindavan Hotel, Abandoned In Delhi-Bound Train

Police have identified Sanjay and Laxman as two of the accused, while they are trying to find out who the third person involved in the incident was.
The three accused, on Friday, allegedly doused the girl with some narcotics, and then took turns to rape her in their hotel room, according to the FIR. She was then abandoned on a train that was headed to Delhi. She was rescued by the Delhi police, who informed her family members about her whereabouts, police told news agency Press Trust of India.
According to social activist and the head of the Kanakdhara Foundation, Laxmi Gautam, the family members of the girl contacted her on May 12, after the police refused to lodge an FIR.
"The FIR could have been registered at about 11.30 PM on May 12. However, the girl was not sent for a medical examination on Sunday," she alleged.
CommentsA police official said that the girl was sent for a medical examination and added that no arrest has been made yet.
With inputs from PTI
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.