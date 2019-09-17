11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Retired CRPF Soldier In Odisha

A case has been filed against him under the strict law against child sex abuse. (Representational)

A retired CRPF soldier was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Odisha's Jajpur district, the police said.

In her complaint, the girl's mother alleged that the accused had offered the girl chocolates, took her to a secluded place and raped her.

"According to the girl's mother, the child had gone to the market with the retired soldier and a neighbor to get her shoes repaired. The accused then took her to a secluded flour mill near the bazaar and raped her," the police said.

"He then allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences, if she reported the matter," inspector in-charge Sukanta Kumar Patra said.

"The retired soldier had come to stay with his relatives. He was arrested after midnight on Monday,"the police added.

