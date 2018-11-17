10-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Sewer In Patna, Rescue Operations Underway

The rescue teams were carrying out their operations from two ends. (Representational)

A 10-year-old boy fell into a sewer on Saturday afternoon and search operations by teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were on to locate the child, the officials said.

The search operations by National Disaster Response Force will continue till the boy is located, an NDRF official said.

The boy named Deepak fell through a manhole in Shri Krishna Puri locality of the city at around 1.30 pm while returning home after delivering lunch to his father Guddu Ram.

A nearby sump house was shut off within minutes of his fall so that the boy did not get carried away a long distance by the current, the official sources said.

The rescue teams were carrying out their operations from two ends and so far about 80 per cent of the total length of the sewer and the operation was being hampered by "highly muddy water and silt," they said.

Local residents gathered at the spot in large numbers and alleged that the manhole had been "lying uncovered for months".