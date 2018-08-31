One Dead, 100 Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meal At Jharkhand School, Say Cops

Koderma deputy commissioner Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Cities | | Updated: August 31, 2018 14:03 IST
Students allegedly fell sick after eating rice, paneer and potato curry. (Representational)

Ranchi: 

One student died and around hundred students fell ill allegedly, after consuming mid-day meal at a school in Koderma district of Jharkhand, the police said today.

"All the hundred students have recovered and are back to school," Koderma superintendent of police
M Tamilvanan told PTI.

The students of Upgraded Middle School were admitted to the local Sadar Hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting on Wednesday, the SP said.

The students allegedly fell ill after taking their meal comprising rice, paneer and potato curry, the SP said. 
 

