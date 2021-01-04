Sanjib Banerjee Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Madras High Court

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Monday.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers were present at the event.

"I am glad to express my heartiest congratulations to Justice Mr Sanjib Banerjee, who took oath as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court at Raj Bhavan today," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tweeted in Tamil.

Mr Banerjee previously served as a judge in the Calcutta High Court. On September 18, the Calcutta High Court formed a committee with Justice Sanjib Banerjee as chairperson to resolve the land-row surrounding Visva Bharati University.