Revenue Officials Seize Red Sanders Logs Worth Rs 5.28 Crore In Chennai

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials examined some containers before loading of vessels bound for Shanghai, China, from the Chennai port, yesterday.
A container named 'Rubber Hydraulic Hose' and containing 11.750 tons of red sanders logs was opened in the presence of forest department officials.
Documents submitted before customs for clearance were 'forged', a DRI release said.
Red Sanders also called 'Pterocarpus santalinus' are prohibited for export in log form as per the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation Act), 1992, it said.
The logs have been seized.