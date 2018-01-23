Man Attempts To Commit Suicide, Falls On Car And Escapes With Injuries The car's windscreen was damaged in the failed suicide bid.

In a narrow escape, a man tried to commit suicide but fell on a car and only suffered injuries.



Vasanth, 31, jumped off a flyover and landed on the bonnet of a car, only to face a police case for his failed suicide attempt. He was apparently irked at not being able to get married.



The man suffered a fracture in his shoulder as a result of the fall and was rushed to a government hospital where he is recuperating, police told PTI.



The car's windscreen was damaged in the failed suicide bid.



A dancer by profession shouted aloud that he was committing suicide as he jumped off the bridge at Royapettah High Road on Sunday night, the police official probing the case told PTI.



Police have filed a case of attempt to suicide under the Indian Penal Code against Vasanth and a probe is on.



(With inputs of PTI)



