Indigo Passenger Bus Catches Fire At Chennai Airport, No One Injured

A passenger bus of Indigo Airlines caught fire in Chennai airport this morning. The bus caught fire after dropping passengers on the tarmac. Fortunately no one is injured in the incident. Indigo has not issued a statement yet.The front portion of the bus is badly damaged in the fire. The windscreen is smashed and the area around the driver's seat is gutted in the fire. Reason behind the bus fire is not yet known.Just two days ago, there was a major scare when an Indigo plane with 173 passengers on board had to abort take off due to reported fuel tank overflow at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Few passengers said there was fuel spillage while the plane was taxiing for takeoff. Indigo though said there was no fuel spill.