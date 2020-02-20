IIT-Madras Project Employee Arrested For Allegedly Filming Student Inside Washroom

The accused works with the Aerospace Department of IIT-Madras

An IIT-Madras Project employee was arrested for allegedly attempting to film a Ph.D scholar while she was inside the women's washroom.

According to the police, the student suspected that she was being filmed on Wednesday when she spotted a hole in the wall of the toilet and allegedly found the Project Officer Subham Banerjee, posted in the Aerospace Department, on the other end.

She then reported the matter to police.

The police visited the spot and arrested the IIT-M staff based on the complaint filed by the woman student.

However, they did not find any video footage on the employee's mobile phone that has now been sent for forensic examination. Further investigation is on, the police said.