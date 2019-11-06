Gold Bars Worth 2 Crores Found Hidden In Plane Toilet At Chennai Airport

Forty-eight gold bars with foreign marking, weighing 5.6 kg and valued at Rs 2.24 crore was recovered.

Acting on a tip-off that the precious metal was being smuggled in a plane from Dubai, the sleuths rummaged the flight at the airport, according to a statement.

Four bundles wrapped in black adhesive tapes were found concealed in the rear toilet of the international flight, which was to fly to New Delhi in the domestic sector, it said.

Forty-eight gold bars with foreign marking, weighing 5.6 kg and valued at Rs 2.24 crore was recovered. It has been seized as unclaimed under the Customs Act and an investigation is on, the statement added.

