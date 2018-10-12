Founder Of Shankar IAS Academy Found Dead In Chennai Home. He Was 45

The news of his death shocked his students.

Shankaran Devarajan, founder of Shankar IAS Academy, and a prominent IAS professor in Tamil Nadu, was on Thursday night found hanging at his home in Chennai. He was 45. Neighbours rushed him to a private hospital in Mylapore, where he was declared brought dead. Police confirmed his death to be a case of suicide, adding he had an argument with his wife before committing suicide.

The news of his death shocked his students, who poured heartfelt tributes on social media.

"We deeply regret to inform the sad demise of our pillar of strength Shankar Sir. He was more than a teacher, he was the institution himself. He was an inspiration to so many who had the IAS dream. He led everyone of us and to think of the forthcoming days without Sir is indeed very difficult. You will continue to live in all of us," the tribute on Shankar IAS Academy's Facebook page read.

"Unbelievable.. Heartbroken.. Shocking... We the students of shankar IAS academy having a nice future and present life is all because of motivator of Shankar sir... Can't express how we are all feeling... It's a great shock still unable to come over it," wrote a student. "Can't digest the fact that We can't see you anymore," wrote another student.