Fire Breaks Out At Chennai's Iconic LIC Building, Doused Within Minutes

Videos show the top of the 14-storey building engulfed in massive flames.

A fire broke out at the terrace of the iconic LIC building in Chennai's Anna Salai on Sunday evening. Fire officials say the blaze, which started at 6 pm, was doused within five minutes and no major losses were reported.

Videos recorded by commuters on the road show the top of the 14-storey building engulfed in massive flames as thick plumes of smoke rose from it.

“Four fire tenders and two sky lifts were deployed to control the blaze. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in five minutes," a fire official told NDTV.

"The fire started near the LIC name board on the terrace of the 14-storey building and spread from there. Fortunately, firefighters acted swiftly and averted a major disaster, “ another fire official said.

Investigations are underway but officials suspect an electrical short circuit to be the cause of the fire. Maintaining that such incidents occur during summer season, officials said the fire department conducts fire audits regularly in high-rise buildings.

The building, which serves as the southern headquarters of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, was the first skyscraper to be built in India. An important landmark, it was the tallest building in the country when it was completed in 1959.