Fire At Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, No Causalities Reported

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian along with other officials rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at one of the buildings of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

Three oxygen cylinders kept in the old building exploded, triggering panic among the people.

Patients undergoing treatment in wards on the floor, where the mishap occurred were quickly moved to safety, hospital sources said.

According to an official of the Fire and Rescue Services department, they received a call about the accident at 11 am and immediately four tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames in one of the blocks.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Corporation of Chennai Mayor R Priya along with senior officials rushed to the spot and supervised the dousing and rescue operation.

"Electrical failure is the suspected cause of the blaze. The Intensive Care Unit and other wards are on the same floor where fire broke out. Soon after information was received fire tenders reached the spot. All the patients who were on that floor were shifted safely to other wards," the Minister told reporters.

Fire and Rescue services personnel used a sky lift to rescue the patients and others stuck inside the building.

