No Earthquake, No Metro Work Impact: Curious Case Of 'Tremors' In Chennai

There is still no clarity on what caused the alleged tremors. (Representational)

Social media platforms were flooded this morning with reports of mild tremors in and around Chennai. However, soon after the National Center for Seismology - a government body which monitors quakes - and weather department clarified that the tremors weren't because of an earthquake.

The seismology department said the tremors could have resulted because of the ongoing work of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited. But, that wasn't the case either as the metro agency denied any such report.

The initial reports came around 11 AM from a group of employees of a private firm at Anna Nagar who rushed out of the office after sensing mild tremors. Later, similar reports came from the arterial Anna Salai.

When NDTV checked with the officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre, an officer said "No tremor has been recorded by the National Center for Seismology yet". "This could be due to the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail Work," he added.

The denial by the Chennai Metro Rail came just two hours later at 1 PM. "In connection with the tremors felt in Chennai, Anna Salai it has been confirmed that the tremors are not caused by the Chennai Metro Rail Project Works, as no such activity is currently taking place in the area".

While there is still no clarity on what caused the alleged tremors, no damage to property has been reported anywhere so far.