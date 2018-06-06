Chennai Rains Bring Relief From Scorching Heat; People Rejoice On Twitter The maximum temperature today was 39.8 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.9 degree Celsius.

Share EMAIL PRINT The coming days are set to be hot, but the city will get some respite thanks to evening drizzles New Delhi/Chennai: Heavy rains lashed Chennai today and in a matter of days it is expected the rain clouds would make their mark in the city, weathermen said. Mercury in Chennai had soared for the past many days and the rains are a relief from the scorching heat.



The maximum temperature today was 39.8 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.9 degree Celsius. The heavy rain caused waterlogging in the streets, nonetheless the people were extremely happy to get relief from the blazing sun.



The coming days are set to be hot, but the city will get some respite thanks to evening drizzles.



People heaved a sigh of relief after the rains and expressed their happiness on Twitter with various pictures of the rain. Take a look at some of the tweets: After longtime Rain @ Chennai Siruseri @ChennaiRains#ChennaiRainspic.twitter.com/eW2GThGlag - Tamilrasam R (@tamizhaiadmk) June 6, 2018 Another Twitter user posted this beautiful picture: Wow After A Long Month

Rain At Chennai

Enjoy The Chilled Climate

pic.twitter.com/mabzLbmVF3 - GS Madhan Suriya(@GS_Madhan_Sfc) June 6, 2018 The Met office had predicted light rainfall in some parts of the city on Monday. Drizzles on Sunday evening brought the temperature down by six degrees after it climbed up to a maximum of 38.3 C, the third highest maximum temperature this year.



The southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the state, the IMD bulletin had said. As the prevailing westerlies are weak, they are being overcome by the opposing easterly winds from the sea. On Sunday, winds from the Arabian Sea steered clouds into western parts of Tamil Nadu, resulting in light to moderate rainfall.



The city has experienced moderately high temperatures this year.



