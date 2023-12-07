'Was Helping Family During Chennai Floods When...': Actor Slams MK Stalin

Chennai was flooded after Cyclone Michaung triggered heavy rainfall

Actor Aditi Balan has alleged that she was asked to make way for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's convoy when she was rescuing her family that was stranded in the Chennai floods. Taking to her official X account, the Tamil actor also accused the government of helping an "influential" woman and not rescuing common people.

"I was asked to move my car while waiting to pick up family that was walking through the stagnant water because the CM convoy was approaching," she wrote on Tuesday.

"Government, where are you? I just went to Radhakrishnan Nagar, Thiruvamiyur. Water from surrounding areas has been pumped into this area. There were dead animals floating around. We had to walk through the entire stagnation to rescue 2 kids and their grandma. Meanwhile, a boat with 6 cops rowed into river view road in Kottur Puram to pick up one influential lady," she said in another post.

We had to walk thro the entire stagnation to rescue 2 kids and their grandma. Meanwhile a boat with 6 cops rowed into river view road in Kottur Puram to pick up one influential lady. — Aditi Balan (@AditiBalan) December 5, 2023

On Wednesday, she said that "nothing has changed" in Radhakrishnan Nagar and that people are still stuck there.

"Why isn't anyone from the Greater Chennai Corporation reaching out to anyone there," Ms Balan asked.

Several low-lying areas remain inundated in Chennai for the fourth day with authorities saying that the water level was receding.

ALSO READ | "Not Enough Help": Pregnant Woman After Escaping Flooded Chennai Locality

Cyclone Michaung triggered heavy rainfall and led to inundation in several localities in Chennai with the government suspending power in some areas as a "preventive measure" as the cables were under water.

An estimated 13 people have died in the flooding that was triggered by the torrential rains that preceded the cyclone, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited some of the affected areas and distributed food and essential commodities to people put up at a relief centre in the city.

He also inspected activities undertaken by the city civic body to drain water.

Mr Stalin also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an interim flood relief of Rs 5,060 crore.