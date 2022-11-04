3 Of A Family Die After Refrigerator Explodes In Chennai

Two others - a mother and her six-year-old daughter - have been hospitalised.

Three of a family at Urapakkam in Chengalpattu district died after inhaling toxic gas that reportedly emanated from the refrigerator, which exploded in their apartment today, Collector Rahul Nadh said.

Two others - a mother and her six-year-old daughter - have been hospitalised and kept under observation, the Collector said after inspecting the house on the first floor near the Urapakkam railway station, where the explosion occurred.

The family member inhaled the fumes which spread across the room in which they were sleeping.

"The house was kept locked for about a year and the fridge was not in use for a long time. An enquiry into whether a short circuit caused the explosion is on," Nadh said.

He urged members of the public to get electrical appliances like refrigerator and air-conditioner checked if they were not used for a long time.

