2 Madras High Court Judges Make Surprise Visit To Prison In Chennai

In an unexpected move, two judges of the Madras High Court made a surprise visit to Puzhal Central Prison on the outskirts of Chennai on Wednesday.

Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthil Kumar spent nearly three hours inspecting the facilities, interacting with inmates, and assessing the overall conditions of the prison.

The visit highlighted both positive aspects and areas needing improvement, with the judges emphasizing the need for better healthcare, legal aid, and communication facilities for prisoners.

Sources in the Madras High Court said the Judges expressed satisfaction after tasting the food served to inmates, inspecting toilets, examining the registers for transparency and reviewing the hygiene conditions within the prison.

They also examined the phone and video call facilities available to prisoners. These facilities allow inmates to stay connected with their families, a crucial aspect of their mental well-being.

However, the judges raised concerns about the prison hospital, which they believe requires significant upgrades.

They also stressed the importance of providing free legal aid to prisoners, particularly those who cannot afford representation. Additionally, they highlighted the need for better communication facilities for foreign convicts, who often face challenges in staying connected with their families.

The judges also spoke with inmates to understand their grievances and living conditions.

Jail authorities are happy over the recognition by the judges.

"It was an absolutely surprise visit. We are glad the judges have recognised the changes we have been able to bring about in the prison," an officer told NDTV.

On areas of improvement including medical and free legal aid, the officer added, "These are beyond us and we shall work to address these as well."