Watch: Protesters vs Cops In Chandigarh Over Sikh Prisoners' Release

The protesters were demanding the release of Sikh prisoners.

Chaos erupted in Chandigarh on Wednesday as protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners across the country clashed with police. The protest, organised by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, resulted in several injuries to around 30 police personnel and damage to police vehicles.

According to officials, police had erected barricades near the Chandigarh-Mohali border to prevent the protesters from reaching the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. When the protesters attempted to force their way through the barricades, police used a water cannon to disperse the crowd. The protesters then attacked police personnel and damaged a water cannon vehicle, a "vajra" (riot control vehicle), two police jeeps, a fire-fighting vehicle, and other vehicles with swords and sticks.

Director General of Police of Chandigarh, Praveer Ranjan, reported that around 25 to 30 personnel, including members of the Rapid Action Force, were injured in the attack. An FIR will be filed against those involved in the incident.

The protesters were demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who they claim have completed their sentences but are still being held in prisons across the country. The demonstration was being held at the YPS Chowk near the Chandigarh-Mohali border since January 7th.

Mr Ranjan stated that larger gatherings were banned in Chandigarh, and police did not allow the protesters to hold any demonstrations in the city. However, a group of protesters turned violent and attempted to jump the barricades without any provocation from police. The police chief also stated that the protesters were carrying dangerous weapons, including swords, iron rods, and sticks, which they used to attack the police personnel.

Several police officers were seriously injured and were hospitalised, and stones were thrown at the police. The police chief stated that they used minimum force to control the situation and will take legal action against those involved in the violence.

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leader, Gurcharan Singh, accused the police of using excessive force against the peaceful protesters and cane charging them. He also accused the administration of trying to "fail" the morcha.

The protesters were seeking justice for the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot and the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast.