Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi Meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has been advised rest at home for 48 hours by doctors. (File)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to enquire about his health.

The Chief Minister has been advised rest at home for 48 hours by doctors at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Mr Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were in Chandigarh for the re-launch of the "Navjivan" newspaper in Mohali, adjoining Chandigarh.

Both left for New Delhi after meeting Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder Singh, 76, underwent routine medical tests at PGIMER on Sunday as a follow-up on the viral illness he suffered last week.

Doctors at the institute said the Chief Minister was found to be suffering from slight weakness as a result of the earlier bout of viral fever.

